New office of Directorate of Fisheries at TRC

Principal Secretary Fisheries Department, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture and Cooperatives Departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary, along with Director Fisheries, Mohammad Amin Mir, today inaugurated office of Directorate of Fisheries at Tourist Reception Center Srinagar.

It was informed that the fish production during the year 2019-20 has reached to 21.35 thousands tonne and the department is continuously upgrading and strengthening the infrastructure for efficient and sustainable aquaculture.

Director Fisheries informed that the propagation of Fish Culture in the private sector has been successfully undertaken to provide employment avenues to the educated un-employed youth and till date 1703 Carp rearing units and 534 Trout Rearing units besides 1 Trout Hatchery has been established in private sector.