NGT directs FSSAI to finalise draft Packaging Regulations within 3 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to finalise the draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the issue of use of plastic bottles and multi layered plastic packages for packaging of carbonated soft drinks, liquor and other items also needs to be further considered by the concerned authorities.

“The FSSAI may finalise the draft regulations as far as possible within three months which may be enforced and monitored through a credible monitoring mechanism,” the bench said.