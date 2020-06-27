Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 5:16 AM

NHPC net profit dives 60 pc to Rs 238.68 cr in March quarter

GK News Network
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 5:16 AM
Representational Pic

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC reported  over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 238.64 crore in March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 602.91 crore in the fourth quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Trending News

VC CUK urges youth to establish start-ups

ISM organizes awareness camp at Bandipora

DC Kulgam reviews status of land acquisition for NH-444

Private schools announce fee waiver

Total income was Rs 2,382.36 crore in the period under review, compared to Rs 2,450.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated net profit for 2019-20 stood at Rs 3,324.72 crore, compared to Rs 2,835.79 crore in 2018-19.

 The total income of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 10,776.64  crore as against Rs 9,846.81 crore in 2018-19. 

Latest News

Kashmir's first multiplex hits roadblocks

Police foil protest march by transporters

File Pic

COVID19: KU issues guidelines for research, lab works

Day 34: 13 flights with 1,590 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday has also recommended final dividend at the rate of 3.2 per cent of face value of Rs 10 per share (Re 0.32 per equity share) for 2019-20, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.18 per equity share for 2019-20 paid in March, 2020.

Related News