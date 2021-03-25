NIT sponsors career counseling program on education, employment opportunities in Germany

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar sponsored one day Career Counseling program on education and employment opportunities in Germany organized by Move Beyond- A Career Counseling School (Incubatee enterprise IIEDC, NIT Srinagar).

Director NIT, Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal was chief patron of the program while Prof M.F Wani was convenor, Prof Obbu Chandra Sekhar as patron, Prof Saad Parvez as co-patron and Sheikh Inayat Ullah as host.

The program commenced with the inaugural session that was joined by representatives from NIT Srinagar, Directorate of School Education Jammu, Directorate of School Education Kashmir, University of Kashmir and Move Beyond.

On the occasion, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof SK Bukhari said counseling programs are aimed to guide our youth and it will help them to opt for secure best careers.

Prof Obbu Chandra Sekhar from NIT Srinagar deliberated upon the need of more and more career counseling programs for sensitization of students and for rational career decision making.

The program received more than 5000 (five thousand registrations) all across India for participation and around 3600 students were present in the webinar.

The participants expressed gratitude to NIT Srinagar and Move Beyond for organizing such events and appreciated for providing in-depth knowledge and guidance about the career possibilities in Germany.

The process of application, along with visa guidance, PR process, eligibility was thoroughly discussed. Apart from this, the employment scenario was also devoted a great amount of time for making students understand the economic possibilities in Germany.

It was emphasized the students going to Germany have increased 10 times in the last 10 years given the opportunity and education provided by the German educational and industrial system.

The program ended with the question and answering session. The participants asked around more than 200 questions and most of the questions were answered.