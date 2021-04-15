NIT Srinagar hosts virtual lecture on 'building new start ups'

The Department of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management (HSS&M), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Thursday hosted a virtual lecture on process of ‘building a start-up’.

The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal who was the chief guest on the occasion and the virtual lecture was delivered by the Director of Zipcho Entertainment Company, Muhammad Younus Budoo (ACS).

On the occasion, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal said the key objective of holding such sessions are that students will learn and will know how to work and execute ideas for processing new start-ups.

“After proper guidance and research, a successful entrepreneur will find the proper solution to establish a suitable business model,” he said.

Dr. Sehgal said there is a need to boost more such sessions in the future for students and conduct such market-oriented sessions.

Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said the idea and realization of a startup is a vital step and such things are important to be taken into account to make a startup effective.

“The vision of startup and needs of people are more important than a business plan,” he said.

Budoo is currently Director of Zipcho Entertainment Company and is Qualified Company Secretary. He is also an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and has vast expertise in his respective field.

During the interaction with students, Budoo deliberated upon the challenges and opportunities for start-ups in Kashmir. The understanding market is a key to success and if new startups will not consider such features then efforts will be in vain, he said.