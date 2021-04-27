NIT Srinagar, Jammu collaborate to boost entrepreneurial ecosystem

Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal on Tuesday said that both the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and NIT Srinagar will develop a joint roadmap to undertake operations of their respective section-8 companies.

Addressing a joint virtual meeting at NIT Srinagar along with heads of IIT Jammu, Dr Sehgal said both institutions have started new section-8 companies as incubation centres to boost the innovational and entrepreneurship ecosystem, the NIT said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Director IIT Jammu Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, other dignitaries of both Institutions. The main agenda of the meet was ‘How to generate OPEX funds for successfully running the section 8 companies of both the institutions.

Prof. Sehgal said both institutions are nationally reputed and they need to work jointly to support the progress and development of section 8 companies. For running these companies, we need mainly Operating expenses (OPEX) funding and we are exploring new options in it,” he said.

“In future, the Greenovator Incubation Foundation (GIF) Company can obtain funding through various agencies. The profits will be utilized again in the company to support innovations, startups and develop start-ups,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said who is also one of the board members of the Board of Directors of the section-8 company said they will collaborate with IIT Jammu to take this great initiative forward.

On the occasion, Director, IIT Jammu Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur said they had already started a section-8 company two months back and they will be exploring more areas.

Both the directors stated that in the future course of time they would approach centrally sponsored funding agencies for funds, so that section-8 companies will sustain in the long run.