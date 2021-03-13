NIT Srinagar signs MoU with JNGEC Sundernagar for upskilling

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College Sundernagar (Mandi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Skill Development, Outcome Based Trainings, R&D Services and Related Services between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by director Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal and Director-cum-Principal of JNGEC Sundernagar, Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Guleria on March 12 at the campus of NIT Srinagar.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by the Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari and all the Deans of the Institute along with Dr. VivekChauhan, Faculty at JNGEC Sundernagar.

“The MoU recognizes that both Institutions are united by common interests and objectives, and establishment of channels of communication and co-operation between the two institutions will further promote and advance their respective operations,” the handout reads.

The MoU envisages joint co-operation and collaborations in Curriculum Design, Students Training & Visits, Research and Development, Skill Development Programs, Guest Lectures, Faculty Development Programs, Placement of Trained Students, Sharing of Facilities, Incubation Centre and Start up Cells.