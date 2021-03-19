No allocation for uplifting industry: FCIK on budget

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir today said that there seems to be no financial allocation towards the uplifting of the existing Industrial Sector, which the Industry were expecting and the stimulus in the Budget.

According to a press statement issued here. FCIK said that the Industry was expecting financial support for the closure for the businesses by the lockdown imposed by the government from August 2019. The J&K Industrial Sector requires Special Package and allocation of Funds for the existing Industrial Sector and for prospective Industry, it said.

“The recent Budget presented by the Finance Minister for the year 2021-22 has no roadmap for the J&K Industrial sector. The government on papers is keen to develop the Industrial sector and inviting the Investors from various states to set up the units in J&K. But the existing Industrial Sector is on the verge of closure due the turbulent conditions from last few years particularly after August 2019. The government is ignoring the existing Industry and their investments rather they are inviting the Investors from other part of country to invest in J&K,” it said.

The chamber said that an allocation of about Rs 648 crore has been made for the year 2021-22 for the Industries and Commerce Sector, but this includes the majority on the capital expenditure side and the existing industry have nothing in this to boost the demand or to provide any stimulus.