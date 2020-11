Charges on deposits and withdrawals of funds by some banks will not be applicable to the Jan Dhan accounts and basic savings bank accounts. Banking sources said ICICI Bank is not levying charges on the basic savings bank deposit account (BSBA) and Jan Dhan accounts.

Several major banks (SBI, BOB, PNB) have also not levied charges on Jan Dhan accounts and sources say some media reports to this effect are false.