'No fuel crisis, enough stock of petrol, diesel, LPG available'

Divisional commissioner Jammu, Sanjiv Verma today reviewed the supply and stock position of Petrol diesel and LPG in Jammu division here at a meeting with the senior functionaries of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and Oil Company representatives.

As per the reports from Assistant Directors of FCS&CA, sufficient quantity of petrol and diesel for 30 to 40 days is available in the division. Similarly supply of LPG is sufficient to cater to the demands for 24 to 30 days, the meeting was told. The meeting was further informed that no outlet in Jammu division has gone dry.

“There is adequate supply of petrol and diesel with oil tankers coming smoothly from Punjab without any hindrance and the administration is also providing smooth passage to these tankers for onward journey to different districts of the Union Territory” the meeting was told.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the enforcement authorities to take action under the law against anyone found engaged in hoarding of petroleum products and indulging in rumour mongering and spreading misinformation.