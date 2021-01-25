Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 12:13 AM

No withdrawal of old Rs 100, 10,5 notes: RBI

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 12:13 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday refuted reports of withdrawal of old series of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 currency notes.

“With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of Rs 100, Rs 10 &Rs 5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect,” the RBI said in a tweet. While announcing the issuance of new Rs 100 denomination banknotes with base colour Lavender in July 2018, RBI had said banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by it in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

Related News