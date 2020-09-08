Nominate officers to liaison with aspiring entrepreneurs: Advisor Sharma

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, today said that the Government has undertaken several measures for catalyzing the industrial scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which would ensure rapid growth and development of industrial sector in the region.

Advisor was speaking at a review meeting held to deliberate upon measures and ways to further streamline industrial scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, M K Dwivedi, Directors Industries and Commerce Kashmir and Jammu, Mehmood Shah, AnuMalhotra, Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization, Anita Kar and other senior officers were present in the meeting which was held through Video Conferencing.

Advisor directed the officers for a synergized approach towards effective implementation of various schemes being undertaken for the entrepreneurs and aspiring ones so that the interventions being taken up are properly implemented for the benefit of these. He said that the Government has already undertaken the initiative of involving Big ticket players in the Industrial sector of the UT so that more and more ancillary units and subsidiaries also come up which would contribute a lot in generation of employment besides contributing to the economic profile of the UT.

Advisor also directed for close scrutiny of the proposals being submitted by various aspiring entrepreneurs and big industrial houses so that the viability of these can be maintained.

He said that the officers should be nominated for maintaining liaison with these and providing the necessary logistic and other needed support to them.

It was also decided in the meeting that Directors of Industries Kashmir and Jammu, Directors Handicraft and Handloom, Managing Directors SICOP and Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization would be the Nodal Officers for providing the necessary support and related things to the entrepreneurs who have made proposals to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for setting up of their industrial units.

It was also decided that other departments like Housing and Urban Development, Health and Medical Education, Education and other departments related to the line of action proposed would also be roped in for evaluation and viability of the proposals prepared.

The meeting also discussed various other initiatives undertaken by the government like New Industrial Estates, Developing State-of-the-Art Industrial Infrastructure, Improving Policy Framework, J&K Industrial Policy 2016, New Industrial Policy, Global Investors Summit, Memorandum of Understanding proposed by Industrial Houses, Task Force for MoU and Ease of Doing Business.