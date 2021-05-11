Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 12:46 AM

Nomura cuts FY22 GDP growth estimate to 10.8%

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Tuesday cut its GDP growth estimate for the current 2021-22 fiscal to 10.8 per cent from the earlier 12.6 per cent, blaming the impact of the second wave-induced lockdowns.

It said the activity levels have dropped further to 64.5 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels in the week to May 9 as per a proprietary index, after a further 5 percentage points drop in the week. The activity levels, at present, are at par with those seen in June 2020.

Nomura said its cut in the GDP growth estimate is reflective of a larger lockdown-led loss of sequential momentum in the June quarter.

“We expect a localised hit in Q2 (April-June period) and believe that medium-term tailwinds (like vaccine pivot, global recovery, easy financial conditions) remain intact,” it said.

In the note, the brokerage said the fall in activity continues to be driven by a sharp fall in mobility, pointing that Google’s workplace and retail and recreation mobility indices fell by 10 per cent. Power demand also fell by 4.1 per cent week-on-week while the labour participation rate inched higher to 41.3 per cent vs 38.9 per cent last week.

The sharp drop in Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) suggests that the rolling state-wide lockdowns are hurting sequential growth.

