The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder has been hiked by ?50 per cylinder in Delhi on Sunday. A 14.2 kg gas cylinder in the national capital will now cost ?769 (for non-subsidised cylinders) from 12 AM Monday onwards.

This is the second price hike in the month of February, reported news agency ANI. Earlier, the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas prices were hiked by ?25 on February 4, 2021 across the four metro cities.