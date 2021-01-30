Now Gold mini contracts at BSE

The BSE has become the country’s first exchange to complete deliveries of Gold mini contracts under BSE-BIS India Good Delivery Standard on its commodity derivatives platform on January 29, 2021.

Commenting on this milestone, Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, BSE, said, “The deliveries and acceptance of Indian refined gold in all BSE gold contracts will encourage greater involvement by domestic market players and widen the array of acceptable gold for delivery of Bullion.”

The exchange executed delivery of Gold mini to the tune of more than Rs 49 lakhs in the Gold mini ‘Options in Goods’ framework at the exchange designated vault in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The refined gold delivered on the exchange platform was produced by Parker Precious Metals LLP.