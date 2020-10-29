Now, mandatory packaging of food grains in jute bags

To help the jute industry, the government on Thursday decided to extend the norms for mandatory packaging of 100 per cent food grains and 20 per cent sugar in diversified jute bags.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved that 100 per cent of the food grains and 20 per cent of the sugar shall be mandatorily packed in diversified jute bags,” said an official release.

Under the Jute Packaging Materials (Compulsory Use in Packing Commodities) Act, 1987, the government is required to consider and provide for the compulsory use of jute packaging material in the supply and distribution of certain commodities in the interest of production of raw jute and jute packaging material and of persons engaged in the production thereof.

Therefore, the reservation norms in the present proposal would further the interest of domestic production of raw jute and jute packaging material in the country, thereby, making India self-reliant in consonance with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release said.

The ‘Jute ICARE’ interventions have resulted in enhancing the quality and productivity of raw jute and increasing income of jute farmers by Rs 10,000 per hectare, it added.

Recently, the Jute Corporation of India has entered into MoU with National Seeds Corporation for distribution of 10,000 quintals of certified seeds on commercial basis also. Further, the promotion of Jute Geo Textiles and Agro-Textiles have been taken up with the state governments, particularly those in the north-eastern region and also with departments such as Ministry of Road Transport and Ministry of Water Resources.