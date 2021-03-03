Business, Today's Paper
Pulwama,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:15 PM

NRLM organises Artisan mela at Pulwama

Pulwama,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:15 PM
The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer today said that the government is very sensitive about the handicraft sector.

He said this while inaugurating an artisan mela organised by NRLM at Govt Degree College, here. The DDC on the occasion appreciated the role of artisans and Self Help Groups (SHGs) for keeping the traditional art alive to extract employment avenues from this sector. He said in order to boost this sector and take it at modern levels, the government has introduced many new artisan friendly schemes, besides providing market facilities to the artisans.

On the occasion, various stalls were established by SHGs to demonstrate their potential of craftsmanship.

ADC, Block Coordinator NRLM, Members of SHG Groups and large number of people were present on the occasion.

