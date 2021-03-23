NTTA holds 5th annual meeting, elects new office bearers

Nigeen Tourist Traders association (NTTA) on Tuesday held its 5th annual meeting here in Srinagar. During the meeting the association elected new office bearers for a three year term.

In a statement the Association said that Manzoor Ahmed Wangnoo was elected as president of NTTA, Ghulam Mohammad was elected as vice president. Fayaz Ahmed, Rafiq Ahmed, Maqsood Ahmed Madari were elected as General secretary, Treasurer and Cashier respectively.

The association said that in addition to the election of new office bearers, the main purpose of the meeting was to decide upon the future action plan to uplift the tourism sector and to shed light on the challenges faced by the sector.

The meeting was attended by secretary tourism, Sarmad Hafeez other tourism players, media persons and members of NTTA.

During the meeting the hoteliers, houseboat owners and other tourism players shed light on the challenges faced by the tourism industry and the steps to overcome that.

While speaking on the occasion, secretary tourism Sarmad Hafeez appreciated the steps taken by newly elected president of NTTA in conversion of waterbodies. He also assured the gathering that the government will continue to provide all the help to uplift the tourism sector of the valley.