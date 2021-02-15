Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:20 PM

Okonjo-Iweala to head WTO

UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:20 PM
Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday to head the leading international trade body as it seeks to to resolve disagreements over how it decides cases involving billions in sales and thousands of jobs.

Okonjo-Iweala was appointed as director-general of the World Trade Organization by representatives of the 164 member countries, according to a statement from the body. The appointment came after new US President Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy, which had been blocked by former President Donald Trump.

