Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 1:24 AM

Old Tax Regime | Finance Deptt grants amnesty

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 1:24 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

Finance Department today granted amnesty for the settlement of unresolved issues in the old tax regime for the smooth implementation of Goods and Services Tax – enhancement of scope/extension of timeline for payment of arrears.

According to statement in reference to the Administrative Council decision of July 15, 2020, the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, in an order quoting Government order number 64-FD of 2020 of February 26, 2020, the figures “30.06.2020” and the words and figures “30th” June of 2020 wherever appearing should be substituted by the word and figure “31” October, 2020.

Related News