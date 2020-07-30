Old Tax Regime | Finance Deptt grants amnesty

Finance Department today granted amnesty for the settlement of unresolved issues in the old tax regime for the smooth implementation of Goods and Services Tax – enhancement of scope/extension of timeline for payment of arrears.

According to statement in reference to the Administrative Council decision of July 15, 2020, the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, in an order quoting Government order number 64-FD of 2020 of February 26, 2020, the figures “30.06.2020” and the words and figures “30th” June of 2020 wherever appearing should be substituted by the word and figure “31” October, 2020.