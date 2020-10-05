Business, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:38 PM

Omar Abdullah test drives Mahindra Thar

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday went on a test drive of “New Gen Mahindra Thar”.

In the pictures, posted by Omar on Twitter, he could be seen accompanied by NC president and his father Dr Farooq Abdullah.  “Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Soon after Omar’s Tweet, Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra replied to him saying: “Coming from you, that’s an enormous compliment! I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive….,”.

Omar replied back to Mahindra: “Can you DM me a number on which dad can speak to you? He wanted to let you know first hand what he thinks of the Thar,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Mahindra Thar was first launched in the Indian market on October 4, 2010 to fill the void left by its predecessor, the Mahindra MM540.

As per the car maker, the second generation Thar, which was test driven by Omar is “priced between Rs 9.80 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and based on a new platform and gets new design and styling along with a host of modern features,”. The model is offered in two key options – an adventure-spec AX series and a more lifestyle-oriented LX series, and the model tested by Abdullah is the latter.

Earlier in the day, Dr Farooq Abdullah accompanied by Omar and other party leaders unveiled the new Mahindra Thar at Shuhul Automobiles, Nowgam.

