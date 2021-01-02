One-day online workshop on 'Usage of Virtual Lab' organised at ASC

In line with the vision of Digital transformation of Higher Education Institutions (HEI) initiated by the J&K Higher Education Department, Amar Singh College today organised a One-day online Workshop on the ‘Usage of Virtual Labs’.

The programme was e-inaugrated and presided over by the Principal of the college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rather emphasized on the significance and importance of ICT based tools in the teaching-learning process. He stressed upon the faculty members and students to get acquainted with Virtual Labs and improve their experimental skills virtually during the pandemic, without any physical laboratory setup.

The Principal expressed his gratitude to Commissioner/Secretary Higher Education Department Talat Parvez Rohella for taking the initiative of effective rollout of many Digital and ICT initiatives for the Degree colleges of UT of J&K.

Prof. Syed Ishfaq Manzoor, Nodal Coordinator Virtual Labs formally welcomed the resource person, Prof. Aasia Qayoom, Assistant Professor and HOD Computer Sciences, GDC Ganderbal and the participants. He detailed on the aims and objectives of the workshop.

Dr. Syed Mutahar Aaqib, Nodal Technical Co-ordinator Virtual Labs deliberated on the paradigm shift in teaching- learning pedagogy and introduced the concept of Virtual Labs.

The workshop comprised of two Technical Sessions which were conducted by Prof. Aasia Qayoom, Assistant Professor & HOD Computer Sciences, GDC Ganderbal.

The workshop was attended by 47 students who performed 195 simulation based experiments online. The workshop included online hands-on session where the resource person demonstrated the practical usage of the Virtual Labs.