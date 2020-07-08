Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 10:53 PM

'One Nation One Ration Card trials successful in JK'

Representational Pic

Secretary Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, (FCS&CA) Simrandeep Singh, Wednesday reviewed implementation of One Nation One Ration Card scheme and Aadhar seeding of ration cards in J&K.

Secretary reviewed the targets that each district is required to meet to successfully roll out the scheme as per the timelines set by the government.

It was informed that the J&K has to achieve 100% Aadhaar seeding of all Ration Cards up to the beneficiary level, for successfully rolling out the One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

