'One Nation One Ration Card trials successful in JK'

Secretary Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, (FCS&CA) Simrandeep Singh, Wednesday reviewed implementation of One Nation One Ration Card scheme and Aadhar seeding of ration cards in J&K.

Secretary reviewed the targets that each district is required to meet to successfully roll out the scheme as per the timelines set by the government.

It was informed that the J&K has to achieve 100% Aadhaar seeding of all Ration Cards up to the beneficiary level, for successfully rolling out the One Nation One Ration Card scheme.