Online applications invited for starting Bharat Seva centres

Bharat Seva Centre has invited applications from Entrepreneurs for the opening of Bharat Seva Online Services Centres at all States, cities, districts, taluks and panchayats areas across India.

According to a statement, Bharat Seva Online Centre provides Bharat Bill Payments Services, PAN Card Enrolment & Correction, AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) – Micro ATM, Bus, Rail & Flight Tickets, All Bank Money Transfers, Telecom Recharges – Prepaid, Post-paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, GAS, Electricity, Gas, Water, Fastag, loan repayment, Insurance payment and Skill Development admission services.

“Bharat Seva vision is a drive towards setting up more than 25000 Multipurpose Information Technology centres (Bharat Seva Centres) at various Urban and Rural levels like City, District, Taluk and Major Panchayats all over India. Bharat Seva Centre is an Online Services Assistance Centre’s to facilitate e-Services / Online Services accessible to most of the People who still don’t have internet or online banking facilities all over India. Bharat Seva Centre offers 25% Subsidy on the Registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen under Swarna Bharat Self Employment Scheme,” the statement reads.

Interested Entrepreneurs from all the States, Cities, Districts, Taluks and Panchayats all over India may apply on our website: www.bharatsevacentre.com for starting Bharat Seva Centre Online Services in their respective areas.