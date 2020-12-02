'Online mode services' fail to create conducive business environment in J&K

With an aim to streamline and improve public services delivery to promote conducive business environment, the Government in 2018 had notified public services of 13 Government departments through ‘Online Mode Only’ under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011.

However, within 2 years, it realized that “many of these online services are absent from online websites or not functioning properly”. In order to smoothen the public delivery services, the General Administration Department issued a fresh circular on Wednesday referring to the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), 2018 under Ease of Doing Business and inclusion of services through online disclosing “The deviations with regard to functioning of these services through ‘online mode only’ have been detected.”

In its circular, the GAD stated: “Some of these services are not functioning appropriately from the designated URLs, while few of these services are conspicuously absent from the online web domain.” In order to provide a strengthened and unfettered public service delivery mechanism through online mode only, the GAD circular has directed all the concerned Administrative Secretaries to ensure implementation of the circular instructions in letter and spirit.

Pertinently, the Government had issued a circular, notifying services of 13 departments to provide transparent, efficient and hassle-free services to the people of J&K and to regulate business environment in the Government departments, as public services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011. Such notified public services were provided to the eligible citizens of the erstwhile state within the specified time period. To provide a conducive business environment under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2018 (BRAP), the Government had decided to provide services having direct bearing on the business environment in ‘Online Mode’, to the extent possible, so that the stake holders can avail such services in a hassle-free manner.

The concerned departments had already notified through Government Order the details of the services which shall be provided in ‘Online Mode’ indicating the documents/formalities required to be fulfilled to avail the service.