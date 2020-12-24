Online Services offered under Ease of Doing Business, PSGA reviewed

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today reviewed various services forming part of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), 2018 under Ease of Doing Business.

The Government, as a part of the Public Service Guarantee Act, has been streamlining the service delivery mechanism across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and efforts are being made to reach out to the beneficiaries and citizens for more efficient provisioning of services in a time bound manner.

While reviewing the services offered online, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi appreciated efforts of the confirming departments and advised them to periodically update the portals so as to provide user friendly services. Flagging concerns about the non-functionality of portals of some departments, Dwivedi directed these departments to expedite the process of making the portals live, so that the citizens are able to access such services through online mode in the shortest possible time.