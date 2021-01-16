Online training programme on Machine Learning concludes at SKUAST

A three weeks National Online Training on “Machine Learning-A practical approach” for the students, research scholars and faculty members across the country concluded at SKUAST-Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the training was organised by IDP-NAHEP in collaboration with Argomet Division of SKUAST Kashmir under the World Bank and Indian Council of Agricultural Research-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K.

Students, scholars and faculties members from various universities and colleges across the country participated in this intensive hands-on training. Eminent national and international AI-Experts from various research centres and industry across the globe were invited to share their knowledge and experience of working on real AI/ML projects.

Hand-outs and lecture recording of each session were shared with the participants. Director Planning, SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who is the PI of NAHEP, elucidated that such programs will pave the way for us in 4th industrial revolution, which is unfolding before our eyes and it would be largely driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and drones. He further added that SKUAST-K is working with top national, international institutes and tech companies to infuse the innovative and tech-driven start-up culture among students.

Nodal Officer Agromet Division and course director, Dr Sameera Qayoom informed that it is playing a vital role in every sector, including agriculture these days and its very important to make the study of AI and ML an integral part of agricultural education curriculum at all levels.