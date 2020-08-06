Open single nodal account linked with PFMS for each NSAP schemes: Finance Deptt

Finance Department has asked all the departments to open a single nodal account linked with Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for each scheme of National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

As per the order, the Finance Department has directed the administrative secretaries of all the departments to roll out Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) mode before August 15, 2020.

“If they face any difficulty in uploading information, the departments can obtain assistance from the State Project Management Unit (SPMU) and PFMS unit in J&K,” the Finance Department has advised.