Open to scrutiny on every transaction, says Parvez Ahmad

Former chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Parvez Ahmad on Saturday said he was “open to scrutiny” on every transaction during his tenure with the bank.

“Absolutely no regrets. Did my job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution. Open to scrutiny on each and every transaction I have done during my two decades of functioning in the bank,” Ahmad wrote on Twitter, hours after he was removed as the bank chairman. Absolutely no regrets.Did my job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution. Open to scrutiny on each and every transaction I have done during my two decades of functioning in the bank .— Parvez Ahmed (@ParvezAhmed112) June 8, 2019

The state vigilance organisation sleuths Saturday raided the financial institution’s corporate headquarters in Srinagar soon after the removal of Ahmad as the bank chairman.