Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 11:47 PM

Oppo sponsors motorcycle rally for road safety awareness

A Motorcycle Rally for Safety Awareness was today organised by Traffic Police City Srinagar in association with CellAir Networks,  the Authorised Kashmir Distributor for Oppo and stockist for Riversong.

In a statement the company said that the event was flagged off by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in the presence of SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Traffic City Srinagar Javid Ahmad Koul, SP East  Sheema Nabi Qasba, ASP  Traffic City Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, Dy SP Traffic City West Ghulam Hassan, Dy. SP Traffic City North Imtiyaz Ahmad and Dy. SP Traffic City South Sheikh Aadil attended the inaugural function along with Tufail Khan Owner of CellAir Networks, Authorised Distributor for Oppo Phones in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion the IGP Kashmir lauded the youth for coming forward for creating awareness on road safety rules. “It is great to see that youth are also becoming part of awareness campaigns to motivate the commuters to adhere to road safety norms by observing traffic rules,” he said.

“The huge cavalcade of two-wheelers in an amazingly disciplined formation of batches,  took the route from Traffic City Office via Abdullah Bridge, Rajagh, Rambagh, Solina, Jehangir Chowk, Maulana Azad Road, TRC and concluded back at the Traffic City Office,” the statement reads.

Tofail Khan while briefing about the Rally said that the purpose of such events is to generate mass safety awareness as safety on the roads is a major concern and everyone in the society has to play a vital role in keeping the roads safe and free of mishaps. Khan said that such a huge participation from the youth was laudable and depicted their concern and willingness to help their fellow citizens to live accident free.

Event participation certificates and refreshments were also provided to the participants on the conclusion of the event.

