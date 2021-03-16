Organic Farming Mela held at Pulwama

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today inaugurated Organic Farming mela at Patalbagh, here.

The DDC said that Organic Farming Model (OFM) will usher a movement towards sustainable development besides doubling the farmers income. He also visited different stalls showcasing different Organic vegetables like Broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, honey etc. He stressed upon the officers for widening the farming base as more crops should be brought into its ambit. It is important to mention that around 1300 kanals of land under Organic Farming cluster distributed at three different clusters in Patalbagh, Banagund and Qazigund Kakapora.