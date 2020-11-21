P Mark Mustard Oil distributes free face masks

P Mark Mustard Oil is offering a free face mask with every 5-litre pack of cold-pressed Mustard Oil.

In a statement, Umesh Verma, General manager and spokesperson of Puri Oil Mills Limited said, “as a brand that has always cared for the health and wellness of its consumers and also, as a responsible corporate citizen, P Mark Mustard Oil has – in a small, humble way – been promoting the use of face masks.” The statement further reads, “moving away from the typical festive promotion offers that are launched at this time of the year, the brand has adopted a more serious, sombre tone this year. It exhorts its customers to stay safe while they celebrate the festive season. To facilitate this, the brand is offering a free face mask with every 5-litre pack of cold-pressed Mustard Oil.”