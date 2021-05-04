Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 1:25 AM

Package sellers penalised by Legal Metrology Department

Representational Pic

The field executives of Legal Metrology Department conducted extensive market inspections in the valley and booked 409 erring traders during the month of March, 2021 for violating different   provisions of  Legal Metrology Laws.

According to a press handout by the department, a  penal   sum  of  Rs 7.92 lakh was realised from the erring  traders. “Besides this, the department received 15 complaints from the aggrieved consumers all of which were redressed. 8166 commercial weights & measures were standardised in Inspectorate Laboratories for which a stamping fee of Rs 4.40 lakh was collected.

The nature of offences detected during market inspections was short-weighments, improper labelling on packed products, over-charging on cooking gas, use of un-stamped weights & measures, non – production of records etc,” it said. “The consumers can reach to the department on toll-free No :- 1800-180-7114, in case of genuine complaints during office hours or can drop e-mail on [email protected]

