Pahalgam Hoteliers hail LG for resolving electricity issues

The Pahalgam Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association (PHROA) has expressed its gratitude to Lieutenant Governor J&K for addressing the issue of electricity supply in the tourist destination of Pahalgam besides having resolved other outstanding challenges the sector has faced so far.

In a statement, members of the PHROA said that the timely redressal of the problems of the Tourism Industry is indicative of the firm resolve of LG, “aimed to revive and refurbish the tourism sector of the valley.”

“We are optimistic that in the times to come, the Tourism Industry would usher in an era of renaissance & reorientation through the blessed support of Lt.Governor and thereby all the tourism trade players and other stakeholders of Pahalgam would be able to cater to the priorities of incoming tourists and visitors in a better way and the tourism Industry of the valley would thrive manifold in the times to come with the impeccable support of Lt. Governor, J&K”