Pakeeza bridal store opens in Srinagar

A new bridal store ‘Pakeeza-The bride of Kashmir’, was Inaugurated in the City Walk Mall, Srinagar on Saturday.

“The store has been thrown open to the public, “said AsifIqbal, owner of the shop. Iqbal added that all the varieties of suits, bridal wear, party wear, casual suits etc are available at the shop. The Inaugural Ceremony was attended by Aijaz Ahmad, Haji Mohammad Yaseen, Shabir Ahmad Wani, Sajad Ahmad Wani and many others.

One of the people present at the opening ceremony said, “There’s no need for Kashmiri women particularly those whose marriage is on cards, to fly to Delhi in order to shop for their marriage. This is a complete store and totally different. Everything is available here.”