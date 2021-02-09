Panel constituted for valuation of Hotel Ashok's assets

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a panel for valuation of assets of Hotel Ashok in Jammu District.

As per the order, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Managing Director will be chairman of the panel comprising of representative of Finance Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Superintending Engineer of Public Works (R&B) Department Jammu, Executive Engineer of Public Works (M&W) wing, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and Government approved valuer to be nominated by the department as members.