PappaRoti Cafe opens in Srinagar

PappaRoti Café has launched its first outlet in Srinagar.

A statement said the café will feature an indoor and outdoor seating arrangement with menu having PappaRoti buns and range of dishes.

“PappaRoti has presence in more than 30 countries with over 400 outlets worldwide,” the statement said.

Rasha Al Danhani, the owner of the Master Franchise of PappaRoti for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, CIS countries and India said: “The opening of PappaRoti in Srinagar, has set a new benchmark for us, were on our path to making PappaRoti a household name”

PappaRoti Srinagar will be the 5th outlet to be launched in India.

“From acquiring the franchise to scouting locations to the fitout and interiors, it has all been exciting and challenging both at the same time” said Sanjar Dev, the franchisee and outlet owner of PappaRoti Srinagar.