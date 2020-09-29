Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 29, 2020, 11:24 PM

PappaRoti Cafe opens in Srinagar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 29, 2020, 11:24 PM
GK Photo

PappaRoti Café has launched its first outlet in Srinagar.

A statement said the café will feature an indoor and outdoor seating arrangement with menu having PappaRoti buns and range of dishes.

Trending News
File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Guv asks officers to provide best services to people

Representational Pic

1093 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally rises to 76163

Former BMO Beerwah, 2 other officials suspended

Representational Pic

Former J&K Bank chairman among several top officials booked by ACB for 'violating' tendering norms

“PappaRoti has presence in more than 30 countries with over 400 outlets worldwide,” the statement said.

Rasha Al Danhani, the owner of the Master Franchise of PappaRoti for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, CIS countries and India said: “The opening of PappaRoti in Srinagar, has set a new benchmark for us, were on our path to making PappaRoti a household name”

PappaRoti Srinagar will be the 5th outlet to be launched in India.

Latest News
File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Guv asks officers to provide best services to people

Representational Pic

1093 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally rises to 76163

Former BMO Beerwah, 2 other officials suspended

NGT pulls up NHAI for dumping muck in J-K's Chenab River

“From acquiring the franchise to scouting locations to the fitout and interiors, it has all been exciting and challenging both at the same time” said  Sanjar Dev, the franchisee and outlet owner of PappaRoti Srinagar.

Related News