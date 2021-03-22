Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 1:59 AM

Parliament passes Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021; FDI cap to be hiked to 74%

UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 1:59 AM

The Parliament on Monday passed a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent with the LokSabha approving the proposed law by a voice vote.

Piloting the Bill, Finance Minister NirmalaSitharamansaid  hiking the FDI limit in the insurance s ector will help insurers raise additional funds and tide over the financial problems.

Today, many of the insurance companies are hard pressed to maintain solvency ratio of 150 per cent as per the norms, she said while explaining the need for the amendment.

The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by RajyaSabha last week.The Bill amends the Insurance Act, 1938.

The minister said the government will provide funds to public sector insurance companies but the private players will have to raise capital on their own and the Bill provides them headroom to raise capital.

Three out of the seven public sector insurers are below solvency margin but since they are in public sector, the government will infuse capital and their solvency margin will be taken care of, she said.

Observing that insurers are facing solvency related issues, she said, “if growth capital is hard to come by, there will be a stress situation. In order that the stress situation is not left unattended, we need to raise the FDI limit.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, Sitharaman said, has further added to the woes of the insurance companies.

“There is definitely a financial stress for raising money, especially for private sector insurance companies, which needs to maintain that solvency ratio,” she said.

Solvency margin is the ratio of assets to liabilities.

Some of the life insurance companies are under stress and they need the money to come out of that, she added

