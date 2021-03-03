'Pashmina, Basohli paintings to be provided better marketing opportunities'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan today said that present dispensation under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has initiated several steps to empower PRIs for multifold development in rural landscape of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Advisor made these comments while interacting with elected representatives of PRIs here at Basohli today. Advisor Baseer Khan added that the elected members of District Development Councils, Block Development Councils and panchayats have a huge role in uplifting the rural areas, adding that the 3-tier system was put in place to fulfill the developmental goals of the rural areas as per the aspirations of the locals.

While inspecting the site for the Water Sports Centre and Tourist Reception Centre, Basohli, the Advisor said the idea is to develop tourist infrastructure here for tourists who come in large numbers throughout the year.

He added that the government is serious to bring the art of Basohli paintings and local Pashmina at larger platforms to encourage the league of local artisans by providing better marketing opportunities. He said steps will be taken to encourage the local youth to carry forward the pristine art.

He directed Director Tourism Naseem Javed Chaudhary to work out a plan for connecting main sites of tourist importance in Basohli. He directed authorities to install show windows along the national highway to showcase the Basohli paintings.

The Advisor said the area has the potential of becoming a big tourist spot and every endeavour shall be made to develop amenities such as parks and pathways along the Ranjit Sagar Dam and Atal Setu bridge so that families and groups can come to spend time in picturesque Basohli.

Advisor Baseer Khan directed Director Handicraft and Handloom Vikas Gupta to conduct a survey to identify families involved in local craft of pashmeena and submit the report within time frame. He said the government is keen to ensure artisan welfare for which provision like soft loans to better their market coverage opportunities will be explored. He said with improved marketing reach the local craft will get a boost besides improving the economic position of these artisans.

The Advisor directed Director Floriculture Kishore Singh Chib to identify the land for developing Floriculture Park at Dhar Mahanpur as per the aspirations of PRI members.

Earlier, the elected members led by DDC Chairman Kathua Mahan Singh apprised the Advisor the need to develop Basohli and its peripheral areas as Heritage and Religious tourist circuit as the areas have rich history of art, craft, heritage having huge footfall of tourists due to its scenic landscapes besides religious shrines like Chanchlo Mata, Dhaoulan Mata and Joudian Wali Mata shrines. The demand for a park at Dhar Mahanpur was also put forth by the BDC chairperson of the concerned block.

The other delegations included President, Municipal Committee Basohli Sumesh Spolia and Bar Association also met the Advisor and submitted memorandum of demands.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash, ADC Tilak Raj Thapa, BDC chairperson Basohli Shushma Jamwal, BDC Chairperson Dhar Mahanpur Sushma were also present.