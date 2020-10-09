PDD waives off 1 yr tariff for industrial, commercial establishments

Power Development Department (PDD) has waived off 50 percent charges of electricity tariff for a period of one year in a bid to revive the business sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the order, Principal Secretary, PDD, Rohit Kansal accorded sanction to 50 percent waive off fixed charges of electricity tariff as per the erstwhile J&K SERC tariff order for the year 2016-17 in respect of all registered industries and commercial establishments across all the sectors of Union Territory for the period of one year from January 2020 to December 2020.