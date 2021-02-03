Peaks Auto opens new outlet of Maruti Suzuki in Mendhar

Peaks Auto today inaugurated outlet in Jammu and Kashmir at MendharPoonch.

According to a statement, the chief guest of the event were Imran Zaffar DDC Member and TahiraJameel BDC member. A huge gathering of bankers, customers and eminent personalities were also present on the occasion.

“Peaks auto is the fastest growing dealership company in last 8 years and has been recognised as 2nd biggest dealership of Maruti Suzuki in North-2,” it said.

While addressing the customers on the inauguration, Jarnail Singh Executive Director said Peaks group has a widespread and a large service network across Jammu and Kashmir and has established 5 main outlets, 5 E-outlets and 5 R-Outlets across the whole region. “In addition, Peaks group has dominant presence in distribution of spare parts in Kashmir and Ladakh division. The network includes sales, service and spares including road side assistance with pick and drop facility. The company has been recognised as Platinum dealer and Club 500 dealership by Maruti Suzuki. The spare parts retail out of Leh has been recognised as highest altitude passenger car spare parts outlet by Limca,” the statement reads.