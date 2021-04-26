People complain of overpricing in Ganderbal markets

Despite the government claims about setting up of teams to check the overpricing of essential commodities, complaints continue to pour in about the essential commodities being solid at exorbitant rates here in Ganderbal district.

People from different areas of the district including Gund, Kangan, Lar, Tulmulla towns said shopkeepers and vendors were selling essential items at exorbitant rates, and hence doubling the problems of the people amid COVID19 pandemic.

Consumers complained that chicken was being sold at Rs 130-150/kg while as mutton at Rs 600/kg.

People complained that there were hardly any market-checking teams visible on the ground, thus giving free hand to shopkeepers and vendors to violate the government fixed rates.

“Potatoes, tomatoes, radishes and other vegetables besides fruits are also being sold at exorbitant rates. People have no option but to pay extra bucks,” said GhulamMohidin, a consumer here.

In view of ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, the demand for essential commodities has increased manifold.

Assistant director FCS&CA GanderbalNaseer Ahmed Baba said that continuing its efforts to curb the black marketing and profiteering of essentials, teams of FCS&CA, police and Revenue officials of district Ganderbal are inspecting several markets of the district, particularly vegetable sellers, fruit shops, chicken and mutton vendors who were urged to sell commodities as per the rates notified by the government and follow the rules in letter and spirit.

The Checking squad also urged the shopkeepers especially chicken and mutton vendors to follow the rate lists and Sanitation/hygiene Strictly and adhere the Covid-19 SOP’s in letter & Spirit.

“We are taking strict action against the erring shopkeepers who are accused of indulging in profiteering, adding that the checking teams will continue to inspect markets for whole month,” the official said.