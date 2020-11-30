Pesticide dealers hold awareness meet with farmers

Pesticide dealers and distributors association on Sunday held an interactive cum awareness meet with the farmers and orchardists here.

The meeting was presided over by Syed Muhammad Yusuf, president of association and attended by over 100 farmers and pesticide dealers.

Peerzada Shabir Ahmad, president Shopian pesticide dealer’s association said that the meeting was held to aware farmers about the spraying schedules and how they can differentiate between sub-standard pesticides.

“We recommended farmers to follow the spraying schedule as prescribed by the concerned agencies. There are reports of sub-standard pesticides wreaking havoc with the crops so we urged the farmers to buy pesticides from registered dealers only.” Farmers were urged to check expiry and manufacturing date of pesticides etc.

“Our president of the association also assured farmers that if they have any complaints against the pesticide dealers, they must contact him and he would take appropriate action,” Shabir said adding that there is dire need to control influx of sub-standard chemicals which is destroying our horticulture sector. He said that all the pesticide dealers pledged to fight the influx of sub-standard pesticides.