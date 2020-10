Horticulture Department Kashmir today launched a campaign of sampling of pesticides throughout Kashmir.

In a statement, Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat directed Insecticide Inspectors to collect pesticide samples and ensure that the establishments dealing in sale of insecticides and pesticides are operating as per law and are having relevant papers as well.

He said during this year alone around 140 samples have been drawn from all the districts of Kashmir.