Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:22 AM

Petrol crosses Rs 90 mark in Delhi, diesel at Rs 80.60

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:22 AM
Representational Pic

Petrol price on Friday crossed the Rs 90-per-litre mark in the national capital, and diesel soared to Rs 80.60 after rates were increased for the 11th consecutive day in a row.

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 33 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Trending News
File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

He had received critical injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, they said. GK Photo

Driver critically injured in car accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

Wildlife Dept official among four injured in leopard attack in south Kashmir's Shopian

Three of family killed in road accident in J&K's Kishtwar

This pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.19 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 96.62 in Mumbai. Diesel now comes for Rs 80.60 a litre in the national capital and for Rs 87.62 in Mumbai.

The increase follows a spurt in prices of oil in the international market, on which India is 85 per cent dependent to meet its needs. Brent oil crossed USD 65 a barrel on Thursday as a worsening US energy crisis took out almost 40 per cent of the nation’s crude production. In 11 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.24 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.47. Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel. Retail pump prices defer from state to state depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight.

Related News