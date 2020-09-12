Petrol, diesel get cheaper as crude falls

Petrol and diesel prices in the country have fallen again in the wake of softening in global oil prices as extended run of Covid-19 depressed demands and created in glut in the market.

On Saturday, the pump price of petrol and diesel fell by 13 and 12 paisa per litre, respectively in the national capital. Accordingly, petrol is now at Rs 81.86 a litre and diesel Rs 72.93 a litre in Delhi.

This is second fall in petrol prices and fifth reduction in diesel prices this month. Prior to this month while petrol prices had risen, diesel prices remained steady or fell on a few days.

The latest changes in retail prices of auto fuel is in line with global price movement of the product. In international market, crude prices have also shed 15 per cent gains in the last few days reaching below $40 a barrel from the level of $45 a barrel and rising just in the previous month.