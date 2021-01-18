Petrol nears Rs 85 mark in Delhi, diesel closer to Rs 82 in Mumbai

Petrol price in the national capital neared the Rs 85 a litre mark while diesel rates in Mumbai were close to Rs 82 as fuel prices were raised by 25 paise per litre each on Monday.

Petrol now costs a lifetime high of Rs 84.95 per litre in Delhi while diesel comes for Rs 75.13, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

The price hike on Monday came after three days of unchanged rates.

Prices were last hiked by 50 paise a litre in two instalments on January 13 and 14.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol soared to an all-time high of Rs 91.56 a litre while diesel rates went up to Rs 81.87.

Petrol price in Mumbai breached the previous high of Rs 91.34 hit on October 4, 2018, while diesel too is at a record high. State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) — had on January 6 resumed daily price revisions after nearly a month-long hiatus.