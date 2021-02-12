Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:23 AM

Petrol price crosses Rs 88-mark in Delhi

UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:23 AM
Representational Pic
Petrol and diesel prices soared to record highs on Friday after rates were hiked for the fourth day in a row.

Petrol price was increased by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This took petrol price to an all-time high of Rs 88.14 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 94.64 in Mumbai. Diesel rates rose to Rs 78.38 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of Rs 85.32 in Mumbai. In four days, prices have gone up by Rs 1.21 per litre for petrol, while diesel has risen by Rs 1.25 a litre. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

