Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Bhopal,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Petrol price crosses Rs 90/L mark in Bhopal

Press Trust of India
Bhopal,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 12:00 AM
Representational Pic

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 90 per litre mark in the state capital on Monday.

Petrol rate was Rs 90.05 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 80.10 per litre in Bhopal on Monday, said Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Associations president Ajay Singh.

Trending News

DC inspects distribution, strong rooms for phase-II polls at B'la

Follow path shown by Guru Nanak Devji: Raina

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga addressing reporters outside Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar on Friday. GK Photo

Monga deplores worsening power situation

Pvt schools violating MHRD guidelines: J&K RTI Movement

He said that crude prices are going up due to increasing demand following the easing of coronavirus-induced-lockdown across the world.

Besides, the rates are also more in Madhya Pradesh due to a higher rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), he said.

According to Singh, the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh is 39 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

Latest News

Mustafa Kamaal, relatives of Congress leader listed as land encroachers

ICC favours Indo-Pak bilateral cricket, but can't ensure that: Chairman Barclay

Investigators search doctor's office, probing Maradona death

SMC wakes up to conserve wetlands

These rates are higher compared to other states, he said. Singh said that in some cities of Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have crossed Rs 91 mark for the first time.

Related News