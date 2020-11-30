Petrol price crosses Rs 90/L mark in Bhopal

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 90 per litre mark in the state capital on Monday.

Petrol rate was Rs 90.05 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 80.10 per litre in Bhopal on Monday, said Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Associations president Ajay Singh.

He said that crude prices are going up due to increasing demand following the easing of coronavirus-induced-lockdown across the world.

Besides, the rates are also more in Madhya Pradesh due to a higher rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), he said.

According to Singh, the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh is 39 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

These rates are higher compared to other states, he said. Singh said that in some cities of Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have crossed Rs 91 mark for the first time.