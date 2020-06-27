Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 4:35 AM

Petrol price hiked by Rs 9.12, diesel by Rs 11.01 in 3 weeks

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 4:35 AM
Representational Pic

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.38 per litre from Rs 80.13, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.40 a litre from Rs 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Trending News

Private schools announce fee waiver

Non-COVID patients continue to suffer in north Kashmir

EJAC demands regularization of daily wagers

Police arrest drug peddler

Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol price went up from Rs 86.91 per litre to Rs 87.14, while diesel rate was hiked to Rs 78.71 from Rs 78.51.

While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, petrol price has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks. 

Latest News

Solina Silk Filatures being developed as Arts and Cultural Centre: Dwivedi

DC Shopian for fixation of RBM rates

Prez promulgates ordinance to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision

test

Govt offers filing of NIL GST statement in form GSTR-1 through SMS

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.12 for petrol and Rs 11.01 for diesel.

On June 7, oil companies had restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus during which they adjusted steep excise duty hikes by the government against the fall in benchmark international oil rates.

Related News